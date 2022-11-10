Nov 10 • 47M

Discourse... Pod? Midterms Madness ft. The Insurgents

Discourse Blog's Jack Crosbie hops on for a crossover episode with the Insurgents' Rob Rousseau and Jordan Uhl to break down Tuesday night's elections.

Hello again! Cros here, trying out the audio feature for myself after Jack’s really excellent prior forays. This one’s a crossover episode with Jordan Uhl and Rob Rousseau’s The Insurgents, so you can find it here or over on their Substack as well. Jordan, Rob and I broke down what we saw on Tuesday night, chatted about cookies, and discussed the relative merits of running the biggest possible boys in every election hereafter. Let’s see how it goes!

