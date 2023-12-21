This is the time of year where everyone gets a moment to sit around, relax, and catch up on all the good stuff they didn’t have a chance to “engage” with during a long and hectic year. Luckily, we at Discourse Blog have a perfect thing for anyone in that situation: our EXCLUSIVE, critically acclaimed, eminently bingeable podcast series, Oppo Research!

That’s right—every episode of Season 1 of the podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians is available for your listening pleasure. So why not take the opportunity to either tune in for the first time, or even give the pod another spin???

Here are links to all the episodes. The ones below are for paid subscribers and have no ads, and you can find links to free episodes (with ads) here. Go nuts!