Oppo Research, S01 E03: Pat McCrory (w/Paul Blest)[PAID]

In this week’s episode of Oppo Research, More Perfect Union staffer (and Discourse Blog co-founder!) Paul Blest joins Jack to talk about the godfather to right-wing, anti-trans hysteria: former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory. Plus: Why it seems like every Republican behaves like a loser freak in college; McCrory’s very horny relationship with Dow Chemical, the roots of the trans bathroom bill, and McCrory’s ignominious fall from glory.

***

Oppo Research credits:

Host: Jack Mirkinson

Producer: Aleks Chan

Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso

Guest: Paul Blest