Oppo Research, S01 E03: Pat McCrory (w/Paul Blest)[PAID]
Surprise! Turns out the former North Carolina governor was always a demon born in hell
The official feed for the podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians.
In this week’s episode of Oppo Research, More Perfect Union staffer (and Discourse Blog co-founder!) Paul Blest joins Jack to talk about the godfather to right-wing, anti-trans hysteria: former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory. Plus: Why it seems like every Republican behaves like a loser freak in college; McCrory’s very horny relationship with Dow Chemical, the roots of the trans bathroom bill, and McCrory’s ignominious fall from glory.
Oppo Research credits:
Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Paul Blest
