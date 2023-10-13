Oct 13 • 2M

Oppo Research, S01 E01: Ron Desantis (w/Samantha Schuyler)

Asking the big questions about Florida's biggest freak.

 
Aleks Chan
Jack Mirkinson
Samantha Grasso
In the season premiere of Oppo Research, our new podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians, Jack and guest Samantha Schuyler, the research director at The Nation, dive deep to figure out: For just how long has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been a big ‘ol freak? Plus, DeSantis’ inglorious baseball career, sending people pieces of his boots (real), weird lip sweat, Gitmo bona fides, taking a big dose of red pills, and your general Florida insanity. Meatball Ron!

Oppo Research credits:
Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Samantha Schuyler

