Oppo Research, S01 E02: Gavin Newsom (w/Jack Crosbie) [PAID]

In this week’s episode of Oppo Research, fellow Discourse Blogger Jack Crosbie (aka Cros) joins Jack to get into what the absolute fuck is up with California Governor Gavin Newsom, including his hmmm upbringing around the Getty family (yeah, from the watermarks), his sicko obsession with bad names for his businesses (PlumpJack???), THAT photo, that HAIR, and his inevitable run for president.

