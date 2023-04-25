Apr 25 • 4M
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Kill List'
Let's have some sick Scandinavian fun!!!
A special Discourse Pod asking the question: who was the 'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week?
SPOILERS AHEAD.
As Logan Roy iconically said before he exited stage right, the Roy children are not serious people. We all had a chance to see how true that is on the latest episode of Succession, “Kill List,” as the whole Waystar crew headed off to Norway to complete the sale of their company to Alexander Skarsgård. Things got…a little messy, thanks to the cloddish machinations of Kendall and Roman, but a lot of sick Scandinavian fun was had along the way. On this edition of Sick Fuck of the Week, Aleks, Cros, and Sam break it all down.
