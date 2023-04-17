'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Honeymoon States'

SO MANY SPOILERS.

Last week, the thing happened. This week, the fallout from the thing starts, and it is not pretty. In an extra-special LIVE AND IN-PERSON Discourse Blog Succession Sick Fuck of the Week Summit, Katherine, Caitlin, and Jack dive into “Honeymoon States,” which features major plot twists, the return of some old favorites, and, of course, a vast array of Sick Fucks. Who is the Sickest Fuck??? Just press play.

