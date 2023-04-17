Apr 17 • 4M
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Honeymoon States'
One hour-long yikes.
A special Discourse Pod asking the question: who was the 'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week?
Episode details
Comments
SO MANY SPOILERS.
Last week, the thing happened. This week, the fallout from the thing starts, and it is not pretty. In an extra-special LIVE AND IN-PERSON Discourse Blog Succession Sick Fuck of the Week Summit, Katherine, Caitlin, and Jack dive into “Honeymoon States,” which features major plot twists, the return of some old favorites, and, of course, a vast array of Sick Fucks. Who is the Sickest Fuck??? Just press play.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.