'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Tailgate Party'
Yet again, these people do NOT know how to throw a fun party.
A special Discourse Pod asking the question: who was the 'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week?
SPOILERS!
If there’s one thing we know about Succession, it’s that any time someone throws a party, it will devolve into a horrifying, emotionally devastating disaster. But even by those standards, “Tailgate Party” is a doozy. (We’re still picking through the wreckage of that Shiv-Tom battle.) Nevertheless, your Succession Sick Fuck of the Week team—this week it’s Sam, Aleks, and Caitlin—is here to help you sort out what the hell happened, and to assign our coveted Sick Fuck of the Week trophies. Join us…if you dare.
