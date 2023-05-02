'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Living+'

SPOILERS OBVI.

The Succession train rolled into Los Angeles this week, as the world’s two dumbest co-CEOs, Kendall and Roman Roy, got to work systematically proving how unfit they are to run…literally anything. “Living+” was filled to the brim with mirth, mayhem, necrophilia, and, of course, BITING. But it was also filled with the ultimate Succession ingredient: Sick Fuckness. Who was the sickest fuck, though? Only your hosts this week, Aleks, Caitlin, and Jack, have the answers.