'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Church and State'

SPOILERS!

Last week, Roman Roy was looking like he had a great chance to become the ultimate Succession winner. This week, in “Church and State,” the show’s second-to-last episode ever, Roman’s stock appears, shall we say, in a somewhat different place. That’s how things go on Succession—nobody gets to be comfortable for too long. Roman’s funeral meltdown is one of the rawest moments in the entire series, and it sets a whole bunch of stuff in motion that is surely going to play out in very intense fashion during the finale next week.

On this PENULTIMATE episode of Succession Sick Fuck of the Week, Cros, Katherine, and Aleks break down all of the drama—including those eulogies—and decide who takes the sickness crown. Have a listen!