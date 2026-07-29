Ascending to the Big Mar-A-Lago in the Sky (w/Producer Sam)

Producer Sam Grasso is on the keys AND the mic this week to discuss:
The Other Mommy trailer playing before The Odyssey (movie pod forthcoming!!!)
Trump being himself at Lindsey Graham’s funeral
Sean Hannity talking about a “heavenly” version of Mar-A-Lago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear DEMANDING to see Mitch McConnell alive and speaking OR ELSE!!!!!!!!!!!
And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, some TEA about Yesteryear and Ross Douthat leaving the Times for 60 Minutes
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends Charli XCX’s new record, Music, Fashion, Film
Sam recommends the fifth and final season of Hacks on HBO Max
Aleks also recommends Music, Fashion, Film and Interior Motives, on YouTube
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