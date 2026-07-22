World Cup Halftime Show? More Like World YUCK Halftime Show!

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair in an episode Producer Sam hailed as a testament to our ability to “talk about anything” to discuss:
Getting to the TRUTH about the cyclospora outbreak and whether Taylor Farms’ donation to a pro-Trump Super PAC had anything to do with the funny business involving the FDA
The World Cup’s very first halftime show, starring Madonna, a bunch of pitchy kids, BTS, Justin Bieber, Muppets, an orchestra, and Chris Martin
Trump was there, and when players weren’t making fun of him (or cropping him out of photos), he was giving, “Let’s get you to bed, grandpa”
And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, Rafi tells us about the Olive Garden Unlimited Pasta Pass and its apparent role as Republicans’ preeminent talking point about…“voter fraud”? We also discuss our favorite pasta shapes lol
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack started watching Widow’s Bay on Apple TV; he also recommends air purifiers
Rafi recommends the Channel 4 series Year of the Rabbit, streaming on Tubi, and getting a scoop of ice cream
Aleks recommends the fifth and final season of The Bear on Hulu and Pavement’s third record, Wowee Zowee
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