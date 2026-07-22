World Cup Halftime Show? More Like World YUCK Halftime Show!

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair in an episode Producer Sam hailed as a testament to our ability to “talk about anything” to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack started watching Widow’s Bay on Apple TV; he also recommends air purifiers

Rafi recommends the Channel 4 series Year of the Rabbit, streaming on Tubi, and getting a scoop of ice cream

Aleks recommends the fifth and final season of The Bear on Hulu and Pavement’s third record, Wowee Zowee

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