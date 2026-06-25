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Super PACs Are No Match for Zohran Mamdani (w/Jack Crosbie)

Plus: Big wins in the New York primaries, ranking NYC avenues, and Taylor and Travis' cursed wedding at MSG
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Jack Crosbie's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Jack Crosbie
Jun 25, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s a New York primary-centric episode this week, with Rolling Stone’s Jack “Cros” Crosbie returning to the third chair to discuss:

  • Ranking New York City’s avenues and the darkness of Eighth Avenue

  • Zohran Mamdani going three for three with this Congressional primary endorsements

  • Some people who are mad about Tuesday: Democratic leadership, major loser Jaime Harrison, and Meghan McCain

  • Jack’s interview with Darializa Avila Chevalier in The Nation

  • What Tuesday’s wins mean for shifting power centers in New York, the strength of Mamdani’s political prowess, and what it says (and doesn’t say) about the Midterms and beyond

  • And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we dive into the FIVE-bylined enterprise reporting conducted by the New York Times on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged wedding at Madison Square Garden next week

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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