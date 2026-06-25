Super PACs Are No Match for Zohran Mamdani (w/Jack Crosbie)

It’s a New York primary-centric episode this week, with Rolling Stone’s Jack “Cros” Crosbie returning to the third chair to discuss:

Ranking New York City’s avenues and the darkness of Eighth Avenue

Zohran Mamdani going three for three with this Congressional primary endorsements

Some people who are mad about Tuesday: Democratic leadership, major loser Jaime Harrison, and Meghan McCain

Jack’s interview with Darializa Avila Chevalier in The Nation

What Tuesday’s wins mean for shifting power centers in New York, the strength of Mamdani’s political prowess, and what it says (and doesn’t say) about the Midterms and beyond

And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we dive into the FIVE-bylined enterprise reporting conducted by the New York Times on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged wedding at Madison Square Garden next week

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends the AIPAC-funded Darializa Avila Chevalier oppo-mailer, “Fuck Kamala Harris”

Cros recommends Love Island UK

Aleks recommends Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, now in theaters

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