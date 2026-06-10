The Two-Letter Difference Between 'Ha Ha' and 'Uh Oh' (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Slate’s Caitlin Schneider returns to the third chair to discuss:

Trump attending Game Three of NBA Finals (they lost)

Are rumors of Taylor and Travis holding their wedding at Madison Square Garden a false flag by Tree Paine?

Scott Pelley’s tearful exit interview from 60 Minutes and CBS News with the New York Times

Remembering how Lady Gaga once said she wanted to be a combat journalist

There is unfortunately another goddamn scandal surrounding Maine Democratic Senate Graham Platner, this time involving some of his ex-girlfriends

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, a follow-up on the California primaries and Spencer Pratt’s implosion

This week’s cultural recs:

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