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The Two-Letter Difference Between 'Ha Ha' and 'Uh Oh' (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Plus: Trump at the Knicks game, Scott Pelley's dramatic NYT interview, the endless Graham Platner saga, and the CA primaries
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Caitlin Schneider's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Caitlin Schneider
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Slate’s Caitlin Schneider returns to the third chair to discuss:

  • Trump attending Game Three of NBA Finals (they lost)

  • Are rumors of Taylor and Travis holding their wedding at Madison Square Garden a false flag by Tree Paine?

  • Scott Pelley’s tearful exit interview from 60 Minutes and CBS News with the New York Times

  • Remembering how Lady Gaga once said she wanted to be a combat journalist

  • There is unfortunately another goddamn scandal surrounding Maine Democratic Senate Graham Platner, this time involving some of his ex-girlfriends

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, a follow-up on the California primaries and Spencer Pratt’s implosion

This week’s cultural recs:

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