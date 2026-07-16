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The Cyclospora Conspiracy (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Plus: Lindsey Graham's death, Mitch McConnell's proof of "life," and the people losing their minds from Graham Platner dropping out
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Caitlin Schneider's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, and Caitlin Schneider
Jul 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Slate’s Caitlin Schneider returns to the third chair to discuss:

Screenshot: ABC

  • Jack’s blog on the slobbery remembrance of Graham on Meet the Press

  • Senator Mitch McConnell’s alleged “proof of life” pic, which, hmmmmm

  • The Cyclospora outbreak rocking the nation, and what role it did (or did not) play in Lindsey Graham’s death

  • And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we recap all the people who lost their damn minds following Graham Platner dropping out of the Maine Senate race. Caitlin also finds out that Michael Barbaro left his husband for his now-wife. Never forget!

This week’s cultural recommendations:

  • Jack recommends the audiobook of Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s The Odyssey, as read by Claire Danes

  • Caitlin recommends the audiobook of Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, as read by the author

  • Aleks recommends Widow’s Bay, on Apple TV

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