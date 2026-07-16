The Cyclospora Conspiracy (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Slate’s Caitlin Schneider returns to the third chair to discuss:

Senator Lindsey Graham dying and the vast conspiracies and revelations therein; also, this incredible ABC News story from 2016 that auto-plays a video from The View where Whoopi Goldberg is wearing a Rudolph nose:

Screenshot: ABC

Jack’s blog on the slobbery remembrance of Graham on Meet the Press

Senator Mitch McConnell’s alleged “proof of life” pic, which, hmmmmm

The Cyclospora outbreak rocking the nation, and what role it did (or did not) play in Lindsey Graham’s death

And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we recap all the people who lost their damn minds following Graham Platner dropping out of the Maine Senate race. Caitlin also finds out that Michael Barbaro left his husband for his now-wife. Never forget!

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends the audiobook of Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s The Odyssey, as read by Claire Danes

Caitlin recommends the audiobook of Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, as read by the author

Aleks recommends Widow’s Bay, on Apple TV

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