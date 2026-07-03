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AI Theodore Roosevelt, Baby Hitler, and the Stories That Made Us Say, 'Man, What the Hell?' This Month

MWTH Commissioner Rafi returns to show us the horrors of June
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Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
Jul 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Man, What the Hell? is back and this month’s nightmare cavalcade of news stories involves AI presidents, sad turnout at America’s 250th, something called Phorn Energy, and a yearbook gone wrong.

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