Graham Platner Is Why You Should Never Stan a Politician

Producer Sam is in the third chair this week to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends John Early’s Maddie’s Secret, now in theaters

Sam recommends The Studio, on Apple TV

Aleks recommends Olivia Wilde’s The Invite, now in theaters

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