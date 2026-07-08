Graham Platner Is Why You Should Never Stan a Politician

Producer Sam is in the third chair this week to discuss:
Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner cancelling a bunch of events this week
The new, explosive exposé from Politico in which a former girlfriend of Platner accuses him of sexual assault
Platner’s video statement almost, but not quite, suspending his campaign
The pundits heralding Platner’s campaign as a straight bro savior of the left (surprise! it’s not)
Trump meddling in the World Cup to get a U.S. player reinstated and it going exactly as you’d expect (we lost, brutally)
Mitch McConnell reportedly being on death’s door
And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, a review of every cursed detail of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends John Early’s Maddie’s Secret, now in theaters
Sam recommends The Studio, on Apple TV
Aleks recommends Olivia Wilde’s The Invite, now in theaters
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