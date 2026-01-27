Discourse Pod #12: One Terrible Year of Trump 2.0 + Oscar Nominations Reactions (w/Katherine Krueger)

We’re ringing in one full year of Trump’s second administration with Katherine back in the third chair to discuss how we’re all coping (not well), the key differences we’re noticing between Trump Era 1 and Trump Era 2 (spoiler alert: more organized, vicious fascism), and important digressions into:

An exciting new segment called Katherine’s Snack Box

We remember some political cartoons (I could not find the one Katherine mentions; if you know which one she’s talking about, PLEASE GET IN TOUCH)

What radical acts of self-preservation we’re performing to keep ourselves from sliding into unending abyss of defeat and nihilism that might only end by going full Bell Jar mode

Make sure to read Katherine’s Big Piece about Tony Dokoupil’s miserable tenure leading The CBS Evening News in The Intercept

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent

Katherine recommends The Format’s new record, Boycott Heaven

Aleks recommends the new season of the HBO and BBC series, Industry

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

Share