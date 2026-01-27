Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Discourse Pod #12: One Terrible Year of Trump 2.0 + Oscar Nominations Reactions (w/Katherine Krueger)

Katherine returns to recap the first year of Trump's violent, unrelenting second term.
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Katherine Krueger
Jan 27, 2026
∙ Paid

We’re ringing in one full year of Trump’s second administration with Katherine back in the third chair to discuss how we’re all coping (not well), the key differences we’re noticing between Trump Era 1 and Trump Era 2 (spoiler alert: more organized, vicious fascism), and important digressions into:

  • An exciting new segment called Katherine’s Snack Box

  • We remember some political cartoons (I could not find the one Katherine mentions; if you know which one she’s talking about, PLEASE GET IN TOUCH)

  • What radical acts of self-preservation we’re performing to keep ourselves from sliding into unending abyss of defeat and nihilism that might only end by going full Bell Jar mode

  • Make sure to read Katherine’s Big Piece about Tony Dokoupil’s miserable tenure leading The CBS Evening News in The Intercept

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Discourse Blog.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Discourse Blog Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture