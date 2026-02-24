Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Discourse Pod #16: The DNC's Secret 2024 Autopsy, Kash Patel at the Olympics, and War With Iran (w/Katherine Krueger)

Also: Wuthering Heights and the East Coast blizzard!
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Katherine Krueger
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid

We get into a lot this week with Katherine back in the third chair, including:

  • How we’re all dealing with the Big Blizzard of 2026

  • Katherine saw Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights. She’s not a fan!

  • The DNC is refusing to release its 2024 election autopsy, probably in large part because of how much of Kamala Harris’ loss is attributable to the Biden Administration’s reprehensible response to the genocide in Gaza

  • A helpful and definitely accurate pathologizing of FBI Kash Patel’s appearance in the locker of the U.S. men’s hockey team post-Canada victory

  • A brief discussion on how our pending war with Iran would be the ultimate realization of America’s “foreign policy”

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we touch on “longevity influencer” Peter Attia stepping down from his new gig as a contributor to Bari Weiss’ CBS News after his…interesting appearance in the Epstein Files

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First, subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

And don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

That’s it!

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Discourse Blog.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Discourse Blog Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture