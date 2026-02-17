Discourse Pod #15: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Olympics Scandals, and Complaints Dept (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Discourse Blog and Slate’s very own Caitlin Schneider returns to the third chair, and you know what that means! Another fully deranged episode, including:

Jack tries to coin a new catchphrase involving Frasier

We get into MAGA’s Certified Loser reaction to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance

We remember some Super Bowl Halftime Shows and are informed of The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore’s surprise performance at the Opening Ceremonies

The funniest and stupidest scandals coming out of the Winter Olympics, including Quad God, Minions Guy, and that Norwegian athlete who begged on live TV for his girlfriend to take him back after cheating on her

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we return to The Complaints Dept. for important, subversive takes on AI, depressing Super Bowl ads, and the sorry state of closed captioning on Peacock

This week’s cultural recommendations:

