Share post
Discourse Pod #13: Alex Pretti's Impact, New Cranks at CBS News, and Reminiscing About Fusion (w/Sam Grasso)

Producer Sam joins us to talk about the dramatic shift in anti-ICE sentiment.
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
Feb 03, 2026
With Producer Sam pulling double-duty this week, we get into a lot, including:

  • Why Wirecutter recommends the ugliest products

  • How the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by CBP in broad daylight has unleashed a huge, mainstream wave of hating ICE

  • A quick review of Bari Weiss’ “bold” new vision for CBS News and her announced lineup of wacko contributors

  • Tony Dokoupil interviewing his mom

  • A sidebar about how maybe TV news is bad for democracy

  • Jeff Bezos’ gutting the Washington Post the same week as the Melania Trump documentary insta-flopped

  • And in our extended episode available only to subscribers, we reminisce, gossip, and reopen deep traumatic wounds about working at Fusion and digital media in the 2010s

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Share

