Discourse Pod #13: Alex Pretti's Impact, New Cranks at CBS News, and Reminiscing About Fusion (w/Sam Grasso)

With Producer Sam pulling double-duty this week, we get into a lot, including:
Why Wirecutter recommends the ugliest products
How the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by CBP in broad daylight has unleashed a huge, mainstream wave of hating ICE
A quick review of Bari Weiss’ “bold” new vision for CBS News and her announced lineup of wacko contributors
Tony Dokoupil interviewing his mom
A sidebar about how maybe TV news is bad for democracy
Jeff Bezos’ gutting the Washington Post the same week as the Melania Trump documentary insta-flopped
And in our extended episode available only to subscribers, we reminisce, gossip, and reopen deep traumatic wounds about working at Fusion and digital media in the 2010s
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack tried to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein but ended up watching Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, about the eponymous Irish hip-hop trio, instead
Sam recommends season five of Broad City and acknowledges the existence of Harry Styles’ new song “Aperture” and Hilary Duff’s return to music
Aleks recommends subscribing to Consumer Reports over Wirecutter and the podcast Bandsplain, especially its recent episode about Portishead
