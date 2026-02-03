Discourse Pod #13: Alex Pretti's Impact, New Cranks at CBS News, and Reminiscing About Fusion (w/Sam Grasso)

With Producer Sam pulling double-duty this week, we get into a lot, including:

Why Wirecutter recommends the ugliest products

How the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by CBP in broad daylight has unleashed a huge, mainstream wave of hating ICE

A quick review of Bari Weiss’ “bold” new vision for CBS News and her announced lineup of wacko contributors

Tony Dokoupil interviewing his mom

A sidebar about how maybe TV news is bad for democracy

Jeff Bezos’ gutting the Washington Post the same week as the Melania Trump documentary insta-flopped

And in our extended episode available only to subscribers, we reminisce, gossip, and reopen deep traumatic wounds about working at Fusion and digital media in the 2010s

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

Share