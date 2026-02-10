Discourse Pod #14: Analilia Mejia's Surprise NJ Win, WaPo Layoffs, and New Epst**n F*l*s (w/Paul Blest)

OG Discourse Blog-er and current More Perfect Union producer Paul Blest returns as third chair just in time for the first big contest of this year’s election cycle, including:

Analilia Mejia’s shocking win in the special election to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat

Taylor Rehmet flipping a deep-red state Senate seat in Texas

And what this all could mean heading into November

The massive layoffs at the Washington Post

And in our extended episode available only to subscribers, we discover how Jeffrey Epstein very likely read some stories we’ve worked on…😬

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

Share