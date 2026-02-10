Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod #14: Analilia Mejia's Surprise NJ Win, WaPo Layoffs, and New Epst**n F*l*s (w/Paul Blest)

Paul is back to kick-off the midterms with a bang.
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Paul Blest
Feb 10, 2026
OG Discourse Blog-er and current More Perfect Union producer Paul Blest returns as third chair just in time for the first big contest of this year’s election cycle, including:

  • Analilia Mejia’s shocking win in the special election to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat

  • Taylor Rehmet flipping a deep-red state Senate seat in Texas

  • And what this all could mean heading into November

  • The massive layoffs at the Washington Post

  • And in our extended episode available only to subscribers, we discover how Jeffrey Epstein very likely read some stories we’ve worked on…😬

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

