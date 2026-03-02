SPECIAL EDITION: The Traitors U.S. Season 4 (w/Caitlin Schneider & Producer Sam)

In this subscriber-only edition of Discourse Pod, Caitlin returns and Producer Sam hops into the rare Fourth Chair to break down the highs, lows, and whoas from the most recent season of The Traitors US. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!!!



We touch on all the important topics from this diabolical season, including:

Who we each think were the best and worst Faithfuls and Traitors

Our Flops of the Season

A debate about which of the “missions” was the stupidest

An essential digression and dramatic reading of Colton Underwood’s “personal life” section in his Wikipedia entry

Every moment where our souls left our bodies

Our ideas for how they could change the game to be more consistent (or at least compelling!)

Enjoy!

Source: Peacock

