

SPECIAL EDITION: The Traitors U.S. Season 4 (w/Caitlin Schneider & Producer Sam)

We joined together at the roundtable to discuss the best and worst of the latest season
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Caitlin Schneider
Mar 02, 2026
In this subscriber-only edition of Discourse Pod, Caitlin returns and Producer Sam hops into the rare Fourth Chair to break down the highs, lows, and whoas from the most recent season of The Traitors US. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

We touch on all the important topics from this diabolical season, including:

  • Who we each think were the best and worst Faithfuls and Traitors

  • Our Flops of the Season

  • A debate about which of the “missions” was the stupidest

  • An essential digression and dramatic reading of Colton Underwood’s “personal life” section in his Wikipedia entry

  • Every moment where our souls left our bodies

  • Our ideas for how they could change the game to be more consistent (or at least compelling!)

Enjoy!

Michael Rapaport talks eating on 'The Traitors': 'I cannot defend the shoveling technique'
Source: Peacock

