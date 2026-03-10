Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Discourse Pod #18: Texas Senate Primaries, Olivia Reingold's Rama Duwaji 'Investigation,' and Donna Kelce's Home Renovation (w/Producer Sam)

Sam Grasso aka Producer Sam join us talk an absolutely explosive week in news.
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
Mar 10, 2026
∙ Paid

This week we get into:

  • A winding discussion about Train Dreams, Blue Moon, Felicity Jones Bad Actor Disease, and an important plug for our forthcoming annual Oscars Special Edition episode

  • Producer Sam gives us the local perspective on the Texas Senate primaries

  • She also reminds about that weird scandal involving James Talarico and Collin Allred

  • The Free Press’ Olivia Reingold is at it again! This time she has a bombshell report on New York City First Lady Rama Duwaji’s Instagram likes

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we break open the biggest story of the year: Donna Kelce’s home renovation!

Share

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your favorite podcast app? First, subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

And don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

That’s it!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Discourse Blog.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Discourse Blog Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture