Discourse Pod #18: Texas Senate Primaries, Olivia Reingold's Rama Duwaji 'Investigation,' and Donna Kelce's Home Renovation (w/Producer Sam)

This week we get into:

A winding discussion about Train Dreams, Blue Moon, Felicity Jones Bad Actor Disease, and an important plug for our forthcoming annual Oscars Special Edition episode

Producer Sam gives us the local perspective on the Texas Senate primaries

She also reminds about that weird scandal involving James Talarico and Collin Allred

The Free Press’ Olivia Reingold is at it again! This time she has a bombshell report on New York City First Lady Rama Duwaji’s Instagram likes

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we break open the biggest story of the year: Donna Kelce’s home renovation!

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends watching and/or listening to our annual Oscars Special Edition episode. Listen to last year’s here!

Sam recommends Breaking Bad

Aleks recommends The Sundays’ album Static & Silence

