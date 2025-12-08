Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod #07: Wicked 2: Wicked-er

Producer Sam joins us for a jam-packed episode where we cover everything from Wicked: For Good, Olivia Nuzzi-gate, the University of Oklahoma essay scandal, and the FIFA "Peace Prize"
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
Dec 08, 2025

We’re back! After taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, producer Sam steps out from behind the curtain to be our third chair this week and boy do we cover a lot! Including:

  • Elf on the Shelf culture

  • Wicked: For Good and Oz’s opaque political system and the lack of sexual chemistry between a gay guy and a green lesbian

  • The Olivia Nuzzi-Ryan Lizza feud getting really dark

  • A wild story about a University of Oklahoma student writing a bad essay, getting a zero, and using it as the latest flashpoint in the anti-trans culture war

  • The absolutely cursed and definitely made-up “FIFA Peace Prize” Trump got that is giving Pacific Rim Emmy

Also: We finally figured out our closing segment! And it only took seven episodes. It’s everyone’s cultural recommendations for the week:

  • Jack recommends Traitors UK Series 3, all-celebrity edition, now on Peacock for U.S. viewers

  • Sam recommends The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion and the wonky 4K remaster on Mad Men on HBO Max

  • Aleks recommends Heated Rivalry on HBO Max

Until next week!

