Discourse Pod #07: Wicked 2: Wicked-er

We’re back! After taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, producer Sam steps out from behind the curtain to be our third chair this week and boy do we cover a lot! Including:

Elf on the Shelf culture

Wicked: For Good and Oz’s opaque political system and the lack of sexual chemistry between a gay guy and a green lesbian

The Olivia Nuzzi-Ryan Lizza feud getting really dark

A wild story about a University of Oklahoma student writing a bad essay, getting a zero, and using it as the latest flashpoint in the anti-trans culture war

The absolutely cursed and definitely made-up “FIFA Peace Prize” Trump got that is giving Pacific Rim Emmy

Also: We finally figured out our closing segment! And it only took seven episodes. It’s everyone’s cultural recommendations for the week:

Jack recommends Traitors UK Series 3, all-celebrity edition, now on Peacock for U.S. viewers

Sam recommends The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion and the wonky 4K remaster on Mad Men on HBO Max

Aleks recommends Heated Rivalry on HBO Max

Until next week!

