
SPECIAL EDITION: The Complaints Dept. #01

Introducing our new, paid subscriber-exclusive episodes of Discourse Pod
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
Jan 20, 2026
Welcome to The Complaints Department, an intermittent blog series reborn. In this Special Edition episode of Discourse Pod, we submit our complaints to the Commissioner (an omniscient, malignant presence that lives in the hearts and minds of all who love to complain), and we’re starting off this new sub-series strong with:

  • The moral depravity at the heart of Method Acting

  • The Woke Mind Virus vis-à-vis celebrity podcasts (one episode in and we’re already going meta)

  • The humiliating performance of self in owning and evangelizing the virtues of the Brick

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

Want to listen on your preferred podcast app? Follow these instructions:

  • Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

  • Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

