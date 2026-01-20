Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod #11: Tales From the Twin Cities (w/Rafi Schwartz) + Bari Weiss' Disastrous New Reign

Rafi joins us to tell us about his experience living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region during ICE's deadly surge
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
Jan 20, 2026
This is a shorter, single-topic episode serving as a followup to Rafi’s excellent blog chronicling what he’s seen as ICE continues its violent invasion of his hometown. He tells us what it’s been like to have his community overtaken by armed goons and the acts of bravery that have surprised and inspired him, and the dark future ahead for all of us if we don’t join together in collective action.

We’re also debuting extended episodes, exclusively for paid subscribers, starting this week. Every episode will now include an additional 15–30 minutes where we discuss an additional topic, share gossip, and/or trade rumors. It’s fun! This week: a quick tour of Bari Weiss’ catastrophic takeover of CBS News, including Tony Dokoupil’s flop debut as the new anchor for the CBS Evening News.

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your preferred podcast app? First subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

That’s it!

