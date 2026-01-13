Discourse Pod #10: COUP TALK (w/Jack Crosbie)

We’re BACK from the holiday break, baby!!! New Year, New Regime! It was a big week for the military industrial complex, so naturally we had to have Troop Knower Jack Crosbie back in the third chair. We get into:
The origins of COUP TALK and its glorious Discourse Pod debut. The big idea? According to Cros: What if—and hear him out—some coups are good? Cros also gets into quite a bit more about where he sees the next few years of domestic military action going
Jack and Cros go long on the clear as day coup (let’s start saying it!) in Venezuela and how the Trump Administration’s ability to act with aggressive impunity led to Renee Nicole Good’s murder in Minneapolis
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends the latest season of The Traitors UK (if you’re in America, find a way to watch it, just don’t ask us how…) and Slow Horses on Apple TV
Cros recommends Landman on Paramount+ (but he does not recommend creator Taylor Sheridan, EXCEPT if he agrees to do a profile with Cros) and New Yorker writer Susan Orlean’s memoir, Joyride
Aleks recommends Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme