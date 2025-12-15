Discourse Pod #08: Birds & the Cosmos

The holiday season is in full swing and we’re bursting with joy for:
Whether Frequent Podcast Guest Katherine is still vaping (watch to find out)
N*zz* Watch pt. 1,000,000,000
Trump took the brain test for people with dementia three times. Seems fine!
The Warner Bros. acquisition by either Netflix or Paramount, both of which are outcomes that are definitely good
Important digressions about: the birds, the cosmos, watching an eclipse on Fifth Avenue, the black licorice effect of Felicity Jones, the WGA screener app, and misspelling your own name
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends the 4K restoration of Stanley Donen’s Charade at Film Forum (playing through Dec. 18); also available through the Criterion Collection and on YouTube
Katherine recommends rewatching the medical drama House
Aleks recommends Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You