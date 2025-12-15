Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Discourse Pod #08: Birds & the Cosmos

Katherine is back to chat Trump's bad brain, somehow another update on N*zz*, and the billionaires playing Monopoly with Warner Bros.
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Katherine Krueger, and Samantha Grasso
Dec 15, 2025

The holiday season is in full swing and we’re bursting with joy for:

  • Whether Frequent Podcast Guest Katherine is still vaping (watch to find out)

  • N*zz* Watch pt. 1,000,000,000

  • Trump took the brain test for people with dementia three times. Seems fine!

  • The Warner Bros. acquisition by either Netflix or Paramount, both of which are outcomes that are definitely good

  • Important digressions about: the birds, the cosmos, watching an eclipse on Fifth Avenue, the black licorice effect of Felicity Jones, the WGA screener app, and misspelling your own name

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture