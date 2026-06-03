Scott Pelley...Welcome to the Resistance? (w/Producer Sam)

After weeks of pleading from the Frasiers, Producer Sam is BACK in the third chair to discuss:
Sid Rosenberg is looking…well toasted? Let’s just say, when you make Trump’s skin look normal, then you might have a problem. Everyone, please wear sunscreen (EVERY DAY).
Bari cleans house at 60 Minutes and installs a new crony, Nick Bilton, one of media’s least essential voices, as the new executive producer
Scott Pelley? He’s not happy about this news, babe, and ripped Bilton a new one in his first staff meeting. (Note: This episode was recorded before Pelley was fired from CBS News)
Trump’s failed “Freedom 250” concert series, which apparently involves Vanilla Ice, Martina McBride, half of Milli Vanilli (???), and Flo Rida
And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, Jack gives us a helpful rundown of the California gubernatorial primary, starring Xavier Bacerra, Tom Steyer, and Steve Hilton
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends the Amazon Prime series, Kevin
Sam recommends Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear and the Summer House reunion on Bravo
Aleks recommends the new season of The Four Seasons on Netflix and Daniel Roher’s Tuner, now in theaters
Want to hear the full, extended episode on your favorite podcast app? First, subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:
Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.
Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.
And don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel!
That’s it!