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It's Still So Funny How Much Trump Hates His Kids (w/Aleks and Jack)

Plus: Jack does stand-up, I Love Boosters, Trump skipping Don Jr.'s wedding, the 2024 DNC autopsy, and Bari Weiss' future
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

We continue to innovate the form by choosing to NOT have a third chair this week (might this experiment be the result of no one being available to record? we’ll never know), so it’s just Aleks and Jack discussing:

  • Jack doing a tight 10 on the Strait of Hormuz

  • Boots Riley’s latest film, I Love Boosters (we’re not fans)

  • Trump’s very convincing excuse for missing Don Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson

  • Trump describing his son as “a person who I’ve known for a long time”

  • The DNC 2024 election autopsy is finally here (sort of) and everyone is mad at DNC Chair Ken Martin

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we chat about the recent reporting alleging that Bari Weiss’ reign over CBS News might be curtailed after the merger between Warner Bros.-Discovery and Paramount

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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