Man, What the Hell? RETURNS

Remember Rafi’s iconic column rounding up the week’s most insane news items, “Man, What the Hell?” We definitely didn’t stop because we forgot about it…we were just biding our time (many years) to bring it back in a superior form…a podcast with video….



Please enjoy as Jack and I look on in horror at various disturbing stories and rate each item on a scale of one to five Man, What the Hell? birds (it’ll make sense if you watch). I’ll be honest, this episode is best consumed visually, but I promise we make it worthwhile, especially the moment Rafi tells us about the Cybertruck’s alleged “wade” mode.

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