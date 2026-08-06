Haley Stevens Haunts Us In Our Dreams (w/Producer Sam)

IMPORTANT NOTE: This episode was recorded Tuesday, before the polls closed for the primary elections, so if you don’t hear us discussing who won the Michigan Senate primary, it’s because we didn’t know yet!

Producer Sam is back in the third chair to discuss:

The eve of the very important primary between corny dad Abdul El-Sayed and Israel-lover Haley Stevens in Michigan, including the legendary video of Stevens claiming “Israel comes to me in my dreams”

The role Michigan plays in the ascendant left and why AIPAC is trending toward becoming the NRA of a new generation

We were recording when Ohio Congressman Max Miller—accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse against her and their daughter amidst acrimonious custody proceedings—went on CNN to give Jake Tapper an insane defense against the many accusations against him. It’s bleak!

And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we recap David Ellison’s very funny blog for The New York Times arguing that, actually, the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger is good (lol)

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Ride or Die, on Amazon Prime

Sam recommends New Girl, on Peacock

Aleks recommends the trailer for Brian Duffield’s Whalefall

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