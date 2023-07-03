Look at this dum-dum! (Photo by Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Good Monday morning! We had not been planning to get in touch today, given that we are in the midst of a four-day break that we are using to honor what we swear is definitely our favorite

country, America.

But…then Elon Musk, our top business idiot, had to go and pull some stupid shit.

“Isn’t that just what he does all the time?” you might ask. And yes, true, but this was a little worse. Take it away, NBC News:

As thousands of Twitter users reported problems attempting to access the social media site Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted he is limiting the daily number of tweets users can read. […] Musk said in his original tweet that the change is temporary and was put in place to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation." It's the latest widespread outage since he acquired the social media site late last year.

So, to recap, Elon Musk is now making Twitter simply not work a lot of the time because of what he says is spooooky other people but many outside observers say is his own incompetence.

Because of this, lots of people are leaving Twitter, yet again. Which, on the one hand, cool! Elon bad! Twitter bad, etc! But on the other hand…yikes for plucky little sites like Discourse Blog.

The problem with Twitter being destroyed in this way is that, while it is not a great place, there is nothing that has emerged to fill the role it plays in the dissemination of news and information. Even now, in its diminished state, Twitter is still where we at Discourse Blog get a sizable portion of our audience and our subscriber base. If it simply disappears, we will lose all of that overnight, and it will be very, very hard to find a decent substitute. That represents a big, big threat to our continued operations.

The only way we can guard against Elon Musk’s constant attempts to torch a platform that is so central to the survival of this website is if more of our funding comes from places other than Twitter. And that is where you come in.

We like to think we provide you with something you can’t get in too many other places. There are just seven of us, all juggling multiple jobs, but for over three years, we have brought you daily blogs about everything from politics to culture to birds. We have brought you podcasts and interviews and games. We have good enemies and good friends. We always, always tell it like it is.

If you value any of this, want to help protect it from Elon Musk, and have a little room in your budget, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for as little as $8 a month by clicking the button below.

If you are a paid subscriber already, please let a friend know about us by clicking the share button below.

We are a collectively-owned website, but we are also a collective enterprise in a broader sense. This thing only survives if enough people collectively decide that it’s worth having around—no matter what Elon Musk does. So, this July 4th, please help us declare our independence from that apartheid goblin. If you can, please become a Discourse Blog supporter!

And, as ever, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of our community of readers.