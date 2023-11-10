Nov 10 • 56M

Oppo Research, S01 E02: Gavin Newsom (w/Jack Crosbie) [FREE]

The more you learn about the California governor, the weirder it gets.

 
Appears in this episode

Aleks Chan
Jack Crosbie
Jack Mirkinson
Samantha Grasso
The official feed for the podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians.
Episode details
In this week’s episode of Oppo Research, fellow Discourse Blogger Jack Crosbie (aka Cros) joins Jack to get into what the absolute fuck is up with California Governor Gavin Newsom, including his hmmm upbringing around the Getty family (yeah, from the watermarks), his sicko obsession with bad names for his businesses (PlumpJack???), THAT photo, that HAIR, and his inevitable run for president.

***

Oppo Research credits:

Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Jack Crosbie

