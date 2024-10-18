Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 3: Kamala Harris (w/Ashley Reese)

You probably saw this one coming!
Our abbreviated second season of Oppo Research wraps up with Bad Brain writer, Twitter celebrity, and former Jezebel blogger Ashley Reese, who joins us on a journey through Vice President Kamala Harris’ storied ascent from California prosecutor to maybe becoming our first female president. Including: Harris’ debut on the Bay Area social scene (you’ve seen the photos of her with Montel!); her crusade against school truancy; the Kavanaugh hearings; and her meme-paved path to the White House.
Mentioned in this episode:
“Feinstein's surprise call for death penalty puts D.A. on spot” [SF Chronicle]
“Sen. Boxer joins throng calling for death in killing of cop” [SF Chronicle]
“S.F. cites parents of chronically truant kids” [SF Chronicle]
“Fighting truancy yields big dividends” [SF Chronicle]
Kamala Harris says she regrets ‘unintended consequences’ of 2011 California truancy law” [CNN]
Willie Brown: “The Speaker appoints his frequent companion and a longtime friend to state boards as his hold on his own powerful position wanes” [LA Times]
“Kamala Harris Once Dated Talk Show Host Montel Williams” [Inside Edition]
“Exchange between Sen. Harris and Judge Kavanaugh on Mueller Investigation” [C-SPAN]
“When Kamala Harris took on Brett Kavanaugh and Bill Barr’ [ABC News]
'That little girl was me': Kamala Harris, Joe Biden spar over desegregation at Democratic debate [ABC News]
Biden’s 2007 racist comment about Obama [NPR]
“What Is the KHive?” [NYT]
“We did it, Joe” [Instagram]
“"Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking": Kamala Harris rebukes Pence's interruptions during debate” [CBS News]
“Kamala Harris tells Guatemala migrants: 'Do not come to US'’ [BBC]
“Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president” [CNN]
“Big Lib Energy is a Double-Edged Sword” [Discourse Blog]
“The Myth of Kamala Harris's Gaza Shift” [Discourse Blog]
Coconut tree [CBS News]
Unburdened [The Independent]
I love Gen Z [Forbes]
I love Venn Diagrams [Daily Mail]
“Kamala Harris, gun owner, talks firearms at debate’ [AP]
“Kamala Harris' Deeply Demoralizing Campaign” [Discourse Blog]
***
Oppo Research credits:
Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Ashley Reese [Substack | Twitter]
Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 3: Kamala Harris (w/Ashley Reese)