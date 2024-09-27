Discourse Blog
Oppo Research
Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 1: John Fetterman (w/Kim Kelly)
3
0:00
-49:56

Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 1: John Fetterman (w/Kim Kelly)

A new season of sins and scandals!
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
,
Aleks Chan
, and
Kim Kelly
Sep 27, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

We’re back? We’re back! The podcast not many people have asked for but we still somehow manage to do has returned for a second season.

In the season premiere of Oppo Research, Jack and guest Kim Kelly—writer, anarchist extraordinaire, and author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor—dive into the rise and heel-turn of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. Including: Working-class cosplay; a deeply cursed Levis ad; something called “The Brave Thinkers” issue of The Atlantic (real); the Dr. Oz of it all (remember crudités??? lol); and being a bigtime Israel weirdo and general immigration demon.


Mentioned in this episode:

  • “John Fetterman, American Jagoff” [The Nation]

  • “John and Gisele Fetterman Are Fighting for the American Working Class” [Teen Vogue]

  • “Who Is the Biggest Israel Weirdo?” [Discourse Blog]

  • “Everything to know about the 2013 John Fetterman jogger incident” [Philadelphia Inquirer]

  • “Mayor of Rust” [The New York Times Magazine]

  • Levi’s Go Forth commercial [YouTube]

  • “Levi's Gives Struggling Town Cinderella Treatment” [NPR]

  • The Atlantic’s “Brave Thinkers” issue [The Atlantic]

  • “John Fetterman: The Mayor of Hell” [Rolling Stone]

  • “Lt. Gov. Fetterman defies law to mark start of Pride Month” [Penn Live]

  • “Mehmet Oz’s crudité video gave opponent John Fetterman a golden opportunity” [NBC News]

  • “John Fetterman and Social Media: How His Campaign Built a Winning Strategy” [Teen Vogue]

  • “The John Fetterman Problem” [Discourse Blog]

  • “'I'm not a progressive': Fetterman breaks with the left, showing a maverick side” [NBC News]

***

Oppo Research credits:

Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Kim Kelly [Twitter | Patreon]

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Discourse Blog
Oppo Research
In Oppo Research, host Jack Mirkinson and a guest dive deep into the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians. Brought to you by Discourse Blog. New episodes premiere Fridays.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kim Kelly
Writes Be The Spark Subscribe
Aleks Chan
Jack Mirkinson
Samantha Grasso
Recent Episodes
Oppo Research, S01 E04: Dianne Feinstein (w/Katherine Krueger)[FREE]
  Jack MirkinsonKatherine KruegerAleks Chan, and Samantha Grasso
Oppo Research, S01 E04: Dianne Feinstein (w/Katherine Krueger)[PAID]
  Jack MirkinsonKatherine KruegerSamantha Grasso, and Aleks Chan
Oppo Research, S01 E03: Pat McCrory (w/Paul Blest)[FREE]
  Aleks Chan
Oppo Research, S01 E02: Gavin Newsom (w/Jack Crosbie) [FREE]
  Aleks ChanJack CrosbieJack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
Oppo Research, S01 E03: Pat McCrory (w/Paul Blest)[PAID]
  Jack MirkinsonPaul BlestAleks Chan, and Samantha Grasso
Oppo Research, S01 E02: Gavin Newsom (w/Jack Crosbie) [PAID]
  Jack MirkinsonJack CrosbieAleks Chan, and Samantha Grasso
Oppo Research, S01 E01: Ron Desantis (w/Samantha Schuyler) [FREE]
  Jack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Aleks Chan