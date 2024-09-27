Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 1: John Fetterman (w/Kim Kelly)

We’re back? We’re back! The podcast not many people have asked for but we still somehow manage to do has returned for a second season.
In the season premiere of Oppo Research, Jack and guest Kim Kelly—writer, anarchist extraordinaire, and author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor—dive into the rise and heel-turn of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. Including: Working-class cosplay; a deeply cursed Levis ad; something called “The Brave Thinkers” issue of The Atlantic (real); the Dr. Oz of it all (remember crudités??? lol); and being a bigtime Israel weirdo and general immigration demon.
Oppo Research credits:
Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Kim Kelly [Twitter | Patreon]
