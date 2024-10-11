Oppo Research Season 2, Episode 2: J.D. Vance (w/Ettingermentum)

If you’ve ever experienced the displeasure of thinking for even one second about Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, you have probably observed this poor simulation of “human being” and wondered, “Where the hell did this guy come from and how is he about to be vice president?”



Well! Let this week’s guest on Oppo Research, polling mystic and posting master

(aka Josh Cohen), takes us through all the impressive ways Vance has failed upwards. Including: The

of it all; his about-face on Trump; him winning his Senate seat by the skin of his teeth ; the vice presidential campaign; and the inevitable 2028 presidential run.

Hillbilly Elegy





Mentioned in this episode:

***

Oppo Research credits:

Host: Jack Mirkinson

Producer: Aleks Chan

Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso

Guest: Josh Cohen, Ettingermentum [Substack | Twitter]