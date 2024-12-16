Slavi Kotarov / 500px

Whew. We made it (just). 2024 was pretty lousy from beginning to end, but we hope Discourse Blog made it a little less lousy for you. It certainly did for us. We are so proud to work for you, and we are so grateful for your continued support.

Here are our favorites from 2024. Thank you for everything.

—Discourse Blog (Aleks, Caitlin, Cros, Jack, Katherine, Rafi, and Sam)

These are in chronological order from the beginning to the end of the year.

Media-wide layoffs at legacy publications are the most visible sign that our industry is being replaced by something worse.

Morons can do stochastic terrorism too.

Israel's targeted killing of aid workers is a sin that will never be absolved.

This is a blog about whether or not Joe Biden has had a facelift.

What happened on Tuesday night was terrifying. But it’s also a sign that this is working.

This segment from Dana Bash on the Palestine protest movement is one of the most shameful things I have ever seen on cable news.

It's allowing us to avert our eyes from the real, human horror on the ground.

Don't pretend you haven't thought about it.

It turns out that Lesbian Seagull Island is super-famous.

I’m struggling to come up with the right words to encapsulate the trainwreck of the debate on Thursday night.

An incomplete taxonomy of the most annoying fandom online today.

By backing Joe Biden to the hilt, the progressives aren't doing themselves, or their cause, any favors.

Once a fucking boss, always a fucking boss.

If you wear this gadget around your neck I do not think you should have a place in society.

The hatred towards her isn't wrong because she's a cis woman. It's wrong because transphobia is always wrong.

A psychological thriller about a scared little boy, his doctor, and the most haunted city in America.

Beneath the fun, it's hard not to notice the main message this week: sit down and don't make trouble.

To be a Republican power player, you have to have a little skin in the game. And, by all indications, that skin needs to come from a dog that you have personally killed.

Even after a year of genocide, this truth remains as certain as ever.

His CBS interview—and the conversation around it—perfectly encapsulate just how indoctrinated this country is when it comes to Israel and Palestine.

The endless list of chummy late-night shows is perfect for politicians, and terrible for the public.

It is a campaign for no one, that stands for nothing.

There's nothing like the soundtrack to mental decline and encroaching fascism!

Yeah, you read that right.

A Discourse Blog roundtable on the election.

The party has been rotting for years and years. Now we're all paying the price.

Democrats are inventing wild fantasies about the power of Big Woke rather than confronting the failures of their actual approach.

Access journalism? More like ASS-ess journalism.

The life and death of a health insurance CEO.