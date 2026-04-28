Abolish the White House Correspondents Dinner (w/Rafi Schwartz)

! IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE!
We’re taking next week (May 5, 2026) off! We’ll be back the following week with a new episode (May 12, 2026).
The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair to discuss:
What foods are better soggy
Kelsey Grammer’s 2021 collaboration with Gristedes??
Was the shooting a FALSE FLAG OP to speed up the construction of the White House ballroom?????????
Kash Patel reportedly being cucked mid-shooting :(
Suspected WHCD shooter Cole Allen’s blog-worthy manifesto
The Free Press’ Olivia Reingold going straight-to-cam
The bleak conditions under which Trump assassination attempts keep happening
A deep-dive on the mentalist Oz Pearlman, the entertainment at the WHCD
This photo of Stephen Miller; this video of RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Our excitement for TMZ opening a DC bureau
And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we get into the very funny Vanity Fair profile of CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil (or as we call him, Du-poop-ul)
This week’s cultural recommendations:
John Frankenheimer’s The Manchurian Candidate (and NOT!!! the Jonathan Demme remake)
Rafi recommends Judd Apatow’s The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Aleks recommends AMC Lincoln Square in New York City
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