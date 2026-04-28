Abolish the White House Correspondents Dinner (w/Rafi Schwartz)

! IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE!

We’re taking next week (May 5, 2026) off! We’ll be back the following week with a new episode (May 12, 2026).

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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