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Abolish the White House Correspondents Dinner (w/Rafi Schwartz)

Plus: All the depraved moments and images from the failed shooting
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Rafi Schwartz's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid

! IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE!
We’re taking next week (May 5, 2026) off! We’ll be back the following week with a new episode (May 12, 2026).

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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