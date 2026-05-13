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MAGA Is Eating Up AI Slop (w/Jack Crosbie)

Plus: Tales in accounting, Trump's ambivalence about the cost of the Iran war, and Kash Patel losing it in a Senate hearing
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Jack Crosbie's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Jack Crosbie
May 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Newly minted Rolling Stone senior writer Jack “Cros” Crobie is back in the third chair to discuss:

  • How having a W2 job can make you a little bit (or a lot of bit) libertarian

  • Trump saying he doesn’t care at all about the impact of the Iran war on Americans’ finances

  • A quick aside about The Devil Wears Prada 2 (listen/watch our subscribers-only ep!)

  • A chat about how Spencer Pratt opened his run for mayor of Los Angeles with an incredible AI slop video depicting himself as Batman that Republicans are absolutely eating up, munch munch crunch crunch

  • Cros’ theory on why MAGA loves these hyper-stylized fake videos and images so damn much

  • A detour into how badly the Bush family is aging

  • How evil is like IBS

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we talk FBI Director Kash Patel going ballistic in a Senate hearing about his alleged drinking on the job

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