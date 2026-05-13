MAGA Is Eating Up AI Slop (w/Jack Crosbie)

Newly minted Rolling Stone senior writer Jack “Cros” Crobie is back in the third chair to discuss:

How having a W2 job can make you a little bit (or a lot of bit) libertarian

Trump saying he doesn’t care at all about the impact of the Iran war on Americans’ finances

A quick aside about The Devil Wears Prada 2 (listen/watch our subscribers-only ep!)

A chat about how Spencer Pratt opened his run for mayor of Los Angeles with an incredible AI slop video depicting himself as Batman that Republicans are absolutely eating up, munch munch crunch crunch

Cros’ theory on why MAGA loves these hyper-stylized fake videos and images so damn much

A detour into how badly the Bush family is aging

How evil is like IBS

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we talk FBI Director Kash Patel going ballistic in a Senate hearing about his alleged drinking on the job Share

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Cats: The Jellicle Ball, now on Broadway

Cros recommends the second seasons of Running Point and Beef, both on Netflix

Aleks recommends Veronica Mars, newly on Netflix

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