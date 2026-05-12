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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Pro-Boss Propaganda

The Discourse Pod Movie Club returns for this special subscribers-only episode
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
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Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and 2 others
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger and Slate’s Caitlin Schneider return for this subscribers-only Special Edition episode to talk David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada 2.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! We get into all the major plot points of the film, so if that’s something you care about, you’ve been warned!

We get into:

  • What the hell this movie is trying to say about The State of Media

  • The ouroboros of legacy sequels

  • Whether Andy Sachs is supposed to be a good journalist

  • If this movie hates women

  • The specter of Anna Wintour haunting this movie

  • The uncanny valley of Justin Theroux’s prosthetics

  • Who the Real Villain of the original Devil Wears Prada was

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

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