The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Pro-Boss Propaganda

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger and Slate’s Caitlin Schneider return for this subscribers-only Special Edition episode to talk David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada 2.
MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! We get into all the major plot points of the film, so if that’s something you care about, you’ve been warned!
We get into:
What the hell this movie is trying to say about The State of Media
The ouroboros of legacy sequels
Whether Andy Sachs is supposed to be a good journalist
If this movie hates women
The specter of Anna Wintour haunting this movie
The uncanny valley of Justin Theroux’s prosthetics
Who the Real Villain of the original Devil Wears Prada was
This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.
Want to listen on your preferred podcast app? Follow these instructions:
Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.
Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.