The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Pro-Boss Propaganda

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger and Slate’s Caitlin Schneider return for this subscribers-only Special Edition episode to talk David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada 2.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! We get into all the major plot points of the film, so if that’s something you care about, you’ve been warned!

We get into:

What the hell this movie is trying to say about The State of Media

The ouroboros of legacy sequels

Whether Andy Sachs is supposed to be a good journalist

If this movie hates women

The specter of Anna Wintour haunting this movie

The uncanny valley of Justin Theroux’s prosthetics

Who the Real Villain of the original Devil Wears Prada was

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

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