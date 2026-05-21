Fuck Israel for Making Us Defend the New York Times (and Nick Kristof)

In a SHOCKING turn of events (Aleks was out of town), JACK is hosting this week’s episode, wherein The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to discuss:
New York State is eying banning potassium bromate, AKA the chemical that makes bagels taste so damn good
Speaking of chemicals worth dying for, you can pry Katherine’s vape from her cold, dead hands
Remembering Some Blogs (or the time Katherine tweeted about her “personal 9/11” and it caused a lot of drama at work)
Protests outside the New York Times building demanding the paper retract Nicholas Kristof’s piece, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians”
Benjamin Netanyahu? Mad
The Free Press? Mad
The overuse and misuse of “blood libel”
CBS Evening News anchor Tony Du-poop-il didn’t plan for his reporting trip to China very well
And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, Sam unpacks the BIG DRAMA involving Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, Barack Obama, and breakfast tacos
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Katherine recommends Ben Lerner’s new book, Transcription
Sam recommends Curry Barker’s new movie, Obsession
Jack recommends prescription sunglasses
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