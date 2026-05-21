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Fuck Israel for Making Us Defend the New York Times (and Nick Kristof)

Plus: Preferred carcinogens, more flopping from Tony Dokoupil, and taco drama involving James Talarico.
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Jack Mirkinson, Katherine Krueger, and Samantha Grasso
May 21, 2026
∙ Paid

In a SHOCKING turn of events (Aleks was out of town), JACK is hosting this week’s episode, wherein The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to discuss:

  • New York State is eying banning potassium bromate, AKA the chemical that makes bagels taste so damn good

  • Speaking of chemicals worth dying for, you can pry Katherine’s vape from her cold, dead hands

  • Remembering Some Blogs (or the time Katherine tweeted about her “personal 9/11” and it caused a lot of drama at work)

  • Protests outside the New York Times building demanding the paper retract Nicholas Kristof’s piece, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians”

  • Benjamin Netanyahu? Mad

  • The Free Press? Mad

  • The overuse and misuse of “blood libel”

  • CBS Evening News anchor Tony Du-poop-il didn’t plan for his reporting trip to China very well

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, Sam unpacks the BIG DRAMA involving Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, Barack Obama, and breakfast tacos

This week’s cultural recommendations:

  • Katherine recommends Ben Lerner’s new book, Transcription

  • Sam recommends Curry Barker’s new movie, Obsession

  • Jack recommends prescription sunglasses

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