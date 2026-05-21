Fuck Israel for Making Us Defend the New York Times (and Nick Kristof)

In a SHOCKING turn of events (Aleks was out of town), JACK is hosting this week’s episode, wherein The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Katherine recommends Ben Lerner’s new book, Transcription

Sam recommends Curry Barker’s new movie, Obsession

Jack recommends prescription sunglasses

Want to hear the full, extended episode on your favorite podcast app? First, subscribe to Discourse Blog here. Then, follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

And don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

That’s it!

Share