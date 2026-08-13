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Drafting the Woke 1 Accords (w/Paul Blest & Jack Crosbie)

Plus: AOC egg freezing drama, the Michigan Senate primary, and Francesca Hong.
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Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and 2 others
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IMPORTANT NOTE: This episode was recorded before Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin, so if it sounds like we don’t know the outcome, it’s because we don’t!

More Perfect Union’s Paul Blest and Rolling Stone’s Jack Crosbie return in this star-studded episode to discuss:

  • AOC’s egg-freezing journey and surprise revelation that she broke up with her fiancé two years ago

  • Paul gives us the best rundown you can get on last week’s primaries, including Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow victory over Haley Stevens

  • Francesca Hong’s dumb tweets from 2020 and the very weird Wisconsin gubernatorial race

  • And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we litigate the origins, meaning, and purpose of “Woke 1”

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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