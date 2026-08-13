Drafting the Woke 1 Accords (w/Paul Blest & Jack Crosbie)

IMPORTANT NOTE: This episode was recorded before Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin, so if it sounds like we don’t know the outcome, it’s because we don’t!



More Perfect Union’s Paul Blest and Rolling Stone’s Jack Crosbie return in this star-studded episode to discuss:

AOC’s egg-freezing journey and surprise revelation that she broke up with her fiancé two years ago

Paul gives us the best rundown you can get on last week’s primaries, including Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow victory over Haley Stevens

Francesca Hong’s dumb tweets from 2020 and the very weird Wisconsin gubernatorial race

And in our subscribers-only After Dark segment, we litigate the origins, meaning, and purpose of “Woke 1”

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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