Everyone In 'The Odyssey' Is Acting in a Different Movie

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger and Slate’s Caitlin Schneider return for this subscribers-only Special Edition episode to talk Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! (Although, can you spoil Homer???) We get into all the major plot points of the film, so if that’s something you care about, you’ve been warned!

We get into:

Whether Christopher Nolan has any female friends who aren’t his wife

Whether this movie is proof of the Male Loneliness Epidemic

What movies we think everyone thought they were acting in

The limitations of Tom Holland, who is now officially on Fraud Watch

Also whether Matt Damon was miscast as Odysseus

What parts we thought were actually cool (loved being in that damn horse)

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

Want to listen on your preferred podcast app? Follow these instructions:

Spotify: Tap the “Play” button and select “Link Account” to sync your Substack subscription and unlock it instantly.

Apple Podcasts & Others: Go to Settings in Substack > select Discourse Blog > scroll to the “private podcast feed” section > select “set up podcast” > then copy and paste the link it generates into your preferred app.

Share