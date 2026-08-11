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Everyone In 'The Odyssey' Is Acting in a Different Movie

The Discourse Pod Movie Club returns to discuss Christopher Nolan's latest epic
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Caitlin Schneider's avatar
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Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and 2 others
∙ Paid

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger and Slate’s Caitlin Schneider return for this subscribers-only Special Edition episode to talk Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! (Although, can you spoil Homer???) We get into all the major plot points of the film, so if that’s something you care about, you’ve been warned!

We get into:

  • Whether Christopher Nolan has any female friends who aren’t his wife

  • Whether this movie is proof of the Male Loneliness Epidemic

  • What movies we think everyone thought they were acting in

  • The limitations of Tom Holland, who is now officially on Fraud Watch

  • Also whether Matt Damon was miscast as Odysseus

  • What parts we thought were actually cool (loved being in that damn horse)

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

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