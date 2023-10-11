Despite Our Better Judgment We Started a Podcast

When we started Discourse Blog, oh, three years ago (where does the time go? haha), we said that one day we’d try to have a podcast. Well, in this world of wonders: one wonder more.

Our podcast is finally here. It’s called Oppo Research. Our editor Jack Mirkinson is the host and in each episode, he and a guest will talk about the biggest sins and scandals of a specific politician. And no, not just MAGA freaks, because that gets boring; so many Democrats suck, too. In season one, we cover Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom, Pat McCrory, and Dianne Feinstein (timely!).



Here’s how this will work:

If you are a paid subscriber: You can listen to new episodes a week early, starting this Friday, October 13, ad-free, here on the site and on the Substack app. (We’re working on getting this ad-free version onto the other podcast apps, so bear with us in the meantime.)

If you are not a paid subscriber: You can listen to new episodes (with ads, sorry) here on the site, on the Substack app, and wherever you listen to podcasts (Spotify, Apple, etc.) starting Friday, October 20.

This podcast is truly a looooooooooooooooooonnnnnnggggggtime coming, so I hope you love it as much as we do. Our brilliant art director Sam Grasso engineered and edited every episode and I for some reason produced them. (If you don’t like, don’t tell us.)

Share

P.S. We WILL do host-read ads for mattresses, hint hint.