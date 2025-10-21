Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod #0: I Don't Wanna Be (Anything)

A grand, potentially (definitely) idiotic experiment in video podcasting
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
Oct 21, 2025
5
1
Transcript

Well! Who saw this coming? Because what the world needs now is another video podcast (is this technically an oxymoron? don’t tell me). Welcome to an exciting, innovative, and iconoclastic experiment in the form. Honestly, we’ve joked about doing something like this for years, and now we’re giving it a shot. If we’re going to humiliate ourselves, why not have have fun going down in flames?

This week: Bari’s chaotic early tenure atop CBS News; Zohran slaying the mayoral debate stage; Kamala flopping her press tour; and producer Sam finding out in real time that Gavin DeGraw (that one!) sang at Trump’s second inauguration. Also we need to figure out a fun segment to end the pods, any ideas???

