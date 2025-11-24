Discourse Pod #06: Trump ♡ Zohran

Discourse Blogger and absolute newshound Rafi Schwartz is third chair this week to chat Trump going absolutely googly-eyes meeting Zohran Mamdani; what it means (and doesn’t) about his forthcoming tenure as mayor; and the Olivia Nuzzi-Ryan Lizza drama continuing apace with increasingly bleak missives (Cros’ blog about this is a must-read). And MOST IMPORTANTLY: Producer Sam hops on to give her official, professional producer stamp of approval to only the production (NOT!!! the lyrics) of “Jailbait,” from Nuzzi’s failed attempt to be a pop star.

(And wouldn’t you know it, right as we finished recording, the New York Times reported that Vanity Fair is “reviewing its ties” to Nuzzi as their west coast editor.)

PROGRAMMING NOTE: There will be no new episode next week for the holiday, but we’ll be back the following week!