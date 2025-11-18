Discourse Pod #05: Staring Into the Epstein Files Abyss

Preeminent podcaster, Discourse Blog legend, and Intercept editor Katherine Krueger is third chair this week as we grimace through the newest cache of Jeffrey Epstein files, fume at the Democrats’ caving on the government shutdown, and wince at the return of former RFK Jr. paramore (and disgraced political reporter) Olivia Nuzzi. This episode was recorded before Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé—Ryan Lizza—published his atrocious “part 1” (shudder) telling of his side of the story, which has a fun (read: cursed) twist ending!

