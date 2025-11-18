Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Discourse Pod #05: Staring Into the Epstein Files Abyss

Katherine Krueger joins us to root through latest doc dump on the political elites' favorite convicted child sex offender
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Katherine Krueger
, and
Samantha Grasso
Nov 18, 2025

Preeminent podcaster, Discourse Blog legend, and Intercept editor Katherine Krueger is third chair this week as we grimace through the newest cache of Jeffrey Epstein files, fume at the Democrats’ caving on the government shutdown, and wince at the return of former RFK Jr. paramore (and disgraced political reporter) Olivia Nuzzi. This episode was recorded before Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé—Ryan Lizza—published his atrocious “part 1” (shudder) telling of his side of the story, which has a fun (read: cursed) twist ending!

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture