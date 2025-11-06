Discourse Pod #03: What Zohran Mamdani's Win Means

I will be honest: This was supposed to be a “mini-sode”—a short, quick little pod to unpack election night’s results. But we libbed out too hard and now it’s just a full ‘sode! We got Cros back in the third chair to tell us about his experience covering the absolutely cursed Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa would-be victory parties (be sure to read his story in Slate!); Dick Cheney’s death being part of God’s grand design; and to go long on how Zohran Mamdani’s historic win will shape the Democratic Party heading into the midterms.



REMINDER: Next week’s episode will be Jack and Caitlin’s annual Great British Bake Off recap. We’ll back the following week with a regular episode.